It is hereby announced that on April 17th, 2024 Mrs Charikleia Thanopoulou, wife of Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos, purchased 2,000 shares of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. of total value Euro 52,180.00.



Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos is a member of the Audit Committee (independent third person) of the Company.

The above announcement is issued pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014.

Maroussi, 18 April 2024

The Board of Directors