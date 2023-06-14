Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:00:00 2023-06-14 am EDT
23.62 EUR   -0.34%
04:55aMotor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Board decision to grant 280 K Company shares free of payment to six PDMRs
06/12Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Organization of the new Board as a Body Corporate
06/07Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Voting results of 2023 annual ordinary general meeting
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Board decision to grant 280 K Company shares free of payment to six PDMRs

06/14/2023 | 04:55am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the Extraordinary General Assembly which was held on March 22nd, 2023 approved, among others, the granting, subject to conditions precedent, of two hundred and eighty thousand (280,000) Company shares free of payment to the three executive Board Directors and to three top Company executives pursuant to article 114 of the Law 4548/2018.

The General Assembly subsequently authorized the Company's Board to attend to the procedural matters for the transfer of the shares to the Investment Accounts the beneficiaries (all of them Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities - PDMRs - according to article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014) keep at the Dematerialized Securities System (S.A.T).

The Company'sBoard in its meeting dated June 13th, 2023 verified the fulfillment of the conditions set by the General Assembly and defined the period June 15th, 2023 - June 19th, 2023 as the one during which the transfer of the said 280,000 shares to the executives' personal Investment Accounts will be effected by the means of free of payment Over-The-Counter transactions as follows: 150,000 Company shares to the Vice Chairman and CEO Mr. Yannis V. Vardinoyannis - 35,000 Company shares to each of the two Deputy CEOs Messrs. Ioannis N. Kosmadakis and Petros Tz. Tzannetakis - 20,000 Company shares to each of the rest three executives Messrs. Michael-Matheos J. Stiakakis (GM Refinery), Theofanis Chr. Voutsaras (GM Human Resources) and George J. Prousanides (General Counsel and Secretary of the Board).

The Company will use shares it already has in its portfolio acquired at an average price of EUR 17.468 per share. There will be no obligation on the executives' part to retain the shares granted to them for a specified period.

Lastly, the Company'sBoard in the same meeting mentioned above decided to suspend share buyback purchases during the ATHEX sessions that the transfers of the 280,000 shares take place.

Maroussi, 14 June 2023

The Board of Directors


Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 263 M 14 325 M 14 325 M
Net income 2023 416 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2023 1 712 M 1 849 M 1 849 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,30x
Yield 2023 6,68%
Capitalization 2 570 M 2 776 M 2 776 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 808
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Average target price 25,71 €
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Panayotis J. Constantaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.8.62%2 776
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-0.47%17 953
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-39.68%10 832
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-12.51%8 798
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-2.25%6 290
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-7.18%5 862
