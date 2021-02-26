Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Board decisions regarding the issuance of a Common Bond Loan through public offer - approval of the 9m 2020 AFS

Board decisions regarding the issuance of a Common Bond Loan through public offer - approval of the 9m 2020 AFS

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the Law 3556/2007 and the European Regulation 596/2014, hereby announces that its Board in its meeting dated February 26, 2021 decided the issuance of a Common Bond Loan for a maximum amount EUR 200,000,000 and minimum amount EUR 170,000,000 (the Bond Loan), in accordance with the Law 4548/2018 and the applicable provisions of the Law 3156/2003, the placement of the debt securities by the means of a public offer in Greece and the listing to trading of the debt securities in the Fixed Income Segment of the Regulated market of the Athens Exchange.

The timetable of the issuance of the Bond Loan and the public offer of debt securities to the investment public will be finalized following approval of the Offering Circular by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission. The materialization of the transaction will depend on the market conditions.

The terms of the Bond Loan and of the public offer will be included in the Common Bond Loan Program and the Offering Circular which will be approved by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and will be made available to the investment public.

Furthermore, in order to facilitate the Offering Circular approval procedure, the Company Board in its meeting dated February 23, 2021 approved the revised 9m 2020 Accounting Financial Statements (stand alone and consolidated) for which the Auditor provided the relevant Auditor's Review Report dated February 24, 2021. The said Accounting Financial Statements, with the accompanying Auditor's Review Report, are available on the website of the regulated market www.athexgroup.gr as well as on the Company website www.moh.gr at the particular option Investor Relations / Financial Information / Quarterly Financial Statements.

The Company, pursuant to the applicable legislation, will provide update to the investment community regarding the issuance of the said Bond Loan with subsequent announcements.

Maroussi, 26 February 2021

The Board of Directors