Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Clarifications regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of September 8th, 2022

Following the invitation (published on August 10th, 2022) to the Extraordinary General Assembly of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Shareholders to be convened on September 8th, 2022 (NJV Athens Plaza Hotel, 2 Vasileos Georgiou A΄ street, Syntagma Square, Athens, Greece at 10:00 hrs local time), the Company announces that the representation of the eligible Shareholders can be facilitated provided the latter will clearly indicate the way they wish to vote on the unique item of the daily agenda (for, against, abstain). The interested shareholders may contact the Company Shareholders' Office at (+30) 210-8094194 & (+30) 210- 8094204 (Mr Ioannis Dimakis & Mr Symeon Lymperakis respectively).

Eligible shareholders may download the proxy voting form from the Company website www.moh.gr in the particular option Investor Relations > Regulatory Announcements > General Shareholders Meetings > Invitationto Extraordinary General Assembly 2022 & relevant documents.

Eligible shareholders who do not have access to the Company website and wish to be represented at the General Assembly, can contact the Company Shareholders' Office (telephone numbers: (+30) 210-8094194 & (+30) 210-8094204) which will arrange for the Proxy Voting Form to be sent by post.

The Proxy Voting form completed and duly signed by the Shareholder must be sent to the e-mail address egmsep2022@moh.gr and be dispatched to the Company headquarters (12A Irodou Attikou Str, Postal Code 151 24 Maroussi, Athens, Greece). The said e-mail address will no longer be valid five (5) working days after the date of the General Assembly.

Finally it is clarified that individuals who are not included in the electronic files of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository of September 3rd , 2022 (record date) or individuals who do not represent eligible shareholders will not be allowed to enter the Assembly area while no reception will follow after the end of the meeting.

Maroussi, September 1st, 2022

The Board of Directors