Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16 2022-12-12 am EST
20.40 EUR   +0.49%
02:15aMotor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of ELIN VERD S.A.
PU
12/12Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/09Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : supports Wise Greece
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of ELIN VERD S.A.

12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (the "Company") with reference to its previous announcement of August 30th, 2022, and following the Hellenic Competition Commission approval for the acquisition by the Company of 100% of the ELIN VERD S.A. shares, hereby informs the investment community that the transaction and the transfer of ownership of the ELIN VERD S.A. shares to the Company were completed on December 12th, 2022.


Maroussi, 13 December 2022

The Board of Directors


Attachments

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
02:15aMotor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries : Completion of the transaction for the acquisition o..
PU
12/12Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/09Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries : supports Wise Greece
PU
12/09Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries : "Care for All" medical visits program by MOH Group
PU
12/09Correct Repetition : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/09Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/07Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/05Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
12/02Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
11/30Factbox-Greek LNG terminals in the pipeline
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 278 M 18 189 M 18 189 M
Net income 2022 810 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2022 1 247 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,97x
Yield 2022 7,66%
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 355 M 2 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 681
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 23,77 €
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.48.36%2 355
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.1.61%17 005
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-16.33%16 225
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.09%9 780
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.4.36%6 683
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.194.04%6 458