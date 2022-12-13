Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Completion of the transaction for the acquisition of ELIN VERD S.A.
12/13/2022 | 02:15am EST
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (the "Company") with reference to its previous announcement of August 30th, 2022, and following the Hellenic Competition Commission approval for the acquisition by the Company of 100% of the ELIN VERD S.A. shares, hereby informs the investment community that the transaction and the transfer of ownership of the ELIN VERD S.A. shares to the Company were completed on December 12th, 2022.
