  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:51 2022-07-06 am EDT
17.36 EUR   -1.92%
07/05MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Payment of Dividend Remainder for the Fiscal Year 2021
PU
07/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : General Assembly decision for the granting of treasury stock free of payment to the executive Directors of the Company
PU
07/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Voting results of 2022 annual ordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Completion of the transactions for the transfer of treasury stock free of payment to the executive Directors of the Company (decision of the AGM of June 30th, 2022).

07/06/2022 | 04:44am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 5th, 2022 a total of two hundred thousand (200,000) treasury stock of Company shares were transferred by way of Over The Counter Transactions (OTC) to the personal S.A.T. accounts of the three executive Directors of the Company following the relevant decision of the Annual General Assembly dated June 30th, 2022 pursuant to the article 114 of the Law 4548/2018.


More specifically, one hundred thousand (100,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Yannis V. Vardinoyannis - Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, fifty thousand (50,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Petros Tz. Tzannetakis - Deputy Managing Director, and fifty thousand (50,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Ioannis N. Kosmadakis - Deputy Managing Director.


The entitled executive Directors received the Company shares free of payment and without obligation to retain the shares granted for a specific period.


Following the above transactions the number of treasury stock shares owned by the Company equals 744,250 corresponding to 0.67% of its share capital.


Maroussi, 6 July 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 136 M 15 507 M 15 507 M
Net income 2022 579 M 593 M 593 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,56%
Capitalization 1 948 M 1 995 M 1 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 975
Free-Float 49,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,70 €
Average target price 21,44 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.28.73%1 995
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-1.77%14 952
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION39.26%9 780
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.14.40%7 358
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-6.38%6 400
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-25.70%4 028