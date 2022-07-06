Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Completion of the transactions for the transfer of treasury stock free of payment to the executive Directors of the Company (decision of the AGM of June 30th, 2022).

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 5th, 2022 a total of two hundred thousand (200,000) treasury stock of Company shares were transferred by way of Over The Counter Transactions (OTC) to the personal S.A.T. accounts of the three executive Directors of the Company following the relevant decision of the Annual General Assembly dated June 30th, 2022 pursuant to the article 114 of the Law 4548/2018.



More specifically, one hundred thousand (100,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Yannis V. Vardinoyannis - Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, fifty thousand (50,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Petros Tz. Tzannetakis - Deputy Managing Director, and fifty thousand (50,000) Company shares were credited to the S.A.T. account of Mr. Ioannis N. Kosmadakis - Deputy Managing Director.



The entitled executive Directors received the Company shares free of payment and without obligation to retain the shares granted for a specific period.



Following the above transactions the number of treasury stock shares owned by the Company equals 744,250 corresponding to 0.67% of its share capital.



Maroussi, 6 July 2022

The Board of Directors