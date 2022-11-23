Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Energy Transition Strategy - Targets 2030

In view of the upcoming conference call for the Q3 2022 financial results to be held on 24 November 2022 at 17:30 local time (UK 15:30, EASTERN US 10:30), MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the Company's management will also present the Group's Energy Transition Strategy.

The strategy presentation - Targets 2030 will be available on the Company's website, after the close of business on Thursday 24 November 2022, under:

Investor Relations / Financial Information / Presentations

Maroussi, 23 November 2022

The Board of Directors