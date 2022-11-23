Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18 2022-11-23 am EST
18.06 EUR   +0.33%
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Energy Transition Strategy - Targets 2030
PU
11/21MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/17Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Payment of the Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2022
PU
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Energy Transition Strategy - Targets 2030

11/23/2022 | 10:49am EST
In view of the upcoming conference call for the Q3 2022 financial results to be held on 24 November 2022 at 17:30 local time (UK 15:30, EASTERN US 10:30), MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the Company's management will also present the Group's Energy Transition Strategy.

The strategy presentation - Targets 2030 will be available on the Company's website, after the close of business on Thursday 24 November 2022, under:

Investor Relations / Financial Information / Presentations

Maroussi, 23 November 2022

The Board of Directors


Attachments

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 834 M 15 243 M 15 243 M
Net income 2022 810 M 832 M 832 M
Net Debt 2022 1 593 M 1 637 M 1 637 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,62x
Yield 2022 9,98%
Capitalization 1 978 M 2 032 M 2 032 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,00 €
Average target price 22,62 €
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.30.91%2 032
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.35%17 201
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-13.72%16 244
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION94.39%13 170
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.205.05%6 967
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.8.27%6 689