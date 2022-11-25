Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Group expands its activity in the circular economy sector with the acquisition of Thalis

In the context of energy transition, Motor Oil Group is constantly investing in new forms of energy that will ensure a sustainable future.

The circular economy sector is a significant part of the overall business strategy of the Group, which expands its activities in this sector with new investments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

To this direction the Group acquired 100% of Thalis E.S., one of the most dynamic representatives in the circular economy sector in Greece.

Waste management has a prominent position among the dynamically developing activities of Motor Oil Group. The Group has decades of experience and know-how in this field, as it has been pioneering in the fields of oil recycling and industrial waste management.

Thalis is a pioneer in the circular economy sector, offering a wide range of integrated sustainable solutions in solid material and waste management, water and liquid waste treatment, resource conservation, energy and RES use in infrastructure.

Thus, pioneering activity in the circular economy is further expanded, through the reuse, recovery, restoration and exploitation of resources and the production of environmentally friendly forms of energy.

The Energy of the Future runs throughout all growth pillars of Motor Oil Group. The Group moves forward with an eye to the Future, focusing on investments with value and development power in favor of the Environment, the Society and the Economy.