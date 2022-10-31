Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:15 2022-10-31 am EDT
17.32 EUR   +0.58%
06:22aMotor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Invitation for submission of binding offers to the Market Test of Dioriga Gas
PU
03:40aRegulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/27Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Hellenic Competition Commission approval for the set-up of the company HELLENIC HYDROGEN S.A. with Public Power Corporation
PU
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Invitation for submission of binding offers to the Market Test of Dioriga Gas

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
31 Oct 2022
minutes read
Invitation for submission of binding offers to the Market Test of Dioriga Gas

RAE approved the Invitation for Reservation of Capacity along with the accompanying documents for the conduct submission phase of the binding offers until the 15th of December by interested users of the FSRU infrastructure, developed and implemented by Dioriga Gas S.A., a 100% subsidiary of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS), in the area "Agioi Theodori" of the Regional District of Corinth, near Motor Oil's refinery.

We lead the way to a more sustainable Greek economy and energy security, with consistency and responsibility, towards the future.

More info: www.dioriga.gr

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 550 M 14 467 M 14 467 M
Net income 2022 763 M 759 M 759 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,50x
Yield 2022 8,10%
Capitalization 1 892 M 1 881 M 1 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,22 €
Average target price 22,62 €
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.25.24%1 881
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.10.06%17 616
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION83.13%13 336
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-25.29%7 334
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.10.66%6 550
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.136.79%5 408