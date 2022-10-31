Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Invitation for submission of binding offers to the Market Test of Dioriga Gas

RAE approved the Invitation for Reservation of Capacity along with the accompanying documents for the conduct submission phase of the binding offers until the 15th of December by interested users of the FSRU infrastructure, developed and implemented by Dioriga Gas S.A., a 100% subsidiary of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS), in the area "Agioi Theodori" of the Regional District of Corinth, near Motor Oil's refinery.

More info: www.dioriga.gr