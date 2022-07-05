Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Payment of Dividend Remainder for the Fiscal Year 2021

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the Annual Ordinary General Assembly of Company shareholders dated June 30th, 2022 approved the distribution of an aggregate dividend amount of Euro 0.90 per share for the fiscal year 2021. It is reminded that on November 15th, 2021 the Company paid an interim dividend of Euro 0.20 per share as advance payment for the year 2021 dividend. As a result, the remainder amount of dividend for the year 2021 equals Euro 0.70 per share. It is noted that the dividend remainder amount per share for the fiscal year 2021 will be increased proportionally with the amount of dividend corresponding to the Company treasury stock (744,250 shares). The latter shares are not entitled to the dividend remainder. Subsequently, the gross amount of dividend remainder for the fiscal year 2021 equals Euro 0.70473447 per share. The dividend remainder amount is subject to a 5% tax imposed on dividends (that is Euro 0.03523672 per share) pursuant to articles 40 and 64 of the Law 4172/2013 (Government Gazette A 167/ 23.07.2013) as amended with the Law 4646/2019, article 24 (Government Gazette A 201/ 12.12.2019). As a result, the net payable amount will be Euro 0.66949775 per share. Company shareholders registered in the electronic files of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) dated Friday July 8th, 2022 (record date) for MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. are entitled to the dividend remainder amount. As of Thursday July 7th, 2022, the shares will trade ex-dividend remainder for the fiscal year 2021.

The payment of the dividend remainder for the fiscal year 2021 to the shareholders will be effected through the payee bank - BANK OF PIRAEUS S.A. - on Wednesday July 13th, 2022 as follows:

Through the participants in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) i.e. Banks and Brokerage/Securities Companies, according to the provisions of the DSS Operation Regulation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (ATHEXCSD). Especially in cases of payment of the dividend remainder to the legal heirs of deceased entitled shareholders, whose securities are kept in the Special Account of their S.A.T. ID in the DSS under ATHEXCSD custody, the disbursement process will be facilitated, following completion of the inheritance procedural steps, through any branch of PIRAEUS BANK network over a period of time until 31st December 2027.

It is clarified that according to the current applicable legislation the right for the collection of the dividend remainder amount expires on completion of a five year period from the end of the fiscal year in which this right was created (i.e. for the said dividend remainder of fiscal year 2021 of the Company the right for its collection expires on 31-12-2027) and following such time bar the uncollected amounts will irrevocably be reimbursed to the Hellenic State.



For any further information shareholders may contact the shareholders Office of the Company at +30 210 809 4194 (Mr Ioannis Dimakis) and +30 210 809 4204 (Mr Symeon Lymperakis).

Maroussi, July 5th, 2022

The Board of Directors