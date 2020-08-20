Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Release Date of H1 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 03:17am EDT

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2020 will be released after the close of business on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020 while a teleconference has been scheduled for Thursday September 3rd, 2020 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 10:30).

The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Half Year Financial Reports) as well as on the HELEX site www.athexgroup.gr after the close of business on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020.

Maroussi, August 20th, 2020

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 07:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
03:17aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Release Date of H1 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/19MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/17MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/14MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/12MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/10MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/10MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Acquisition of a Wind Park with 40 MW lic..
PU
08/06MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
08/04MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
07/31MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 388 M 7 561 M 7 561 M
Net income 2020 10,4 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net Debt 2020 569 M 674 M 674 M
P/E ratio 2020 -193x
Yield 2020 6,55%
Capitalization 1 317 M 1 567 M 1 559 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 321
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,26 €
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Ioannis Nikolaos Kosmadakis Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Demosthenes N. Vardinoyannis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.-42.29%1 567
CHEVRON CORPORATION-28.31%161 313
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-23.27%6 537
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-38.73%6 068
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-24.68%4 695
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-48.93%4 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group