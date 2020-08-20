Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Release Date of H1 2020 Financial Results

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2020 will be released after the close of business on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020 while a teleconference has been scheduled for Thursday September 3rd, 2020 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 10:30).

The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Half Year Financial Reports) as well as on the HELEX site www.athexgroup.gr after the close of business on Wednesday September 2nd, 2020.

Maroussi, August 20th, 2020

The Board of Directors