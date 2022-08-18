Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results

08/18/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2022 will be released after the close of business on Tuesday August 30rd, 2022 while a teleconference has been scheduled for Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 10:30).

The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Half Year Financial Reports) as well as on the ATHEX website www.athexgroup.gr after the close of business on Tuesday August 30rd, 2022.

Maroussi, 18 August 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
03:04aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/17MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Update regarding the special permission pursuant to..
PU
08/10MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Invitation to extraordinary general assembly
PU
08/04MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Special permission of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLA..
PU
08/03MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Announcement of Regulated Information in the contex..
PU
08/02REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
08/01REGULATED INFORMATION : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
08/01REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
07/28MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Announcement of Regulated Information in the contex..
PU
07/28REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 136 M 15 394 M 15 394 M
Net income 2022 579 M 588 M 588 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 1 832 M 1 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,71%
Capitalization 1 915 M 1 947 M 1 947 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 975
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Average target price 21,44 €
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.26.55%1 947
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.69%17 710
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.00%11 005
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-6.24%9 487
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.17%7 749
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.97.86%4 182