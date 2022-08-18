Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that the financial results of H1 2022 will be released after the close of business on Tuesday August 30rd, 2022 while a teleconference has been scheduled for Wednesday August 31st, 2022 at 17:30 hrs local time (UK: 15:30, EASTERN US: 10:30).

The Half Year Financial Report will be available on the Company website www.moh.gr (Investor Relations / Financial Information / Half Year Financial Reports) as well as on the ATHEX website www.athexgroup.gr after the close of business on Tuesday August 30rd, 2022.

Maroussi, 18 August 2022

The Board of Directors