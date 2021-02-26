Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Revised Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 – Reviewed
INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS THAT HAVE BEEN ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION
FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
FOR THE GROUP AND THE COMPANY
"MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A."
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA
G.E.MI. 272801000
(Ex Prefecture of Attica Registration Nr 1482/06/ Β /86/26) Headquarters: Irodou Attikou 12 Α , 151 24 Maroussi Attica
The financial statements of the Group and the Company, set out on pages 1 to 43, were approved at the Board of Directors' Meeting dated Tuesday February 23, 2021.
THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD
OF DIRECTORS
THE DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
THE CHIEF ACCOUNTANT VARDIS J. VARDINOYANNIS PETROS T. TZANNETAKIS
THEODOROS N. PORFIRIS
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th September 2020
In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")
Continued operations Operating results
Note
Revenue 4 Cost of Sales
Gross Profit / (loss)
Distribution expenses Administrative expenses Other income
Other Gain/(loss)
Profit / (loss) from operations
Finance income
Finance costs 6 Share of profit / (loss) in associates
Profit / (loss) before tax
Income taxes 7
Profit / (loss) after tax from continued operations
Discontinued operations
Loss after tax from discontinued operations Profit / (loss) after tax
Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest
Earnings/(Losses) per share basic (in €) 8 From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations
Earnings/(Losses) per share diluted (in €) 8 From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Subsidiary Share Capital increase expenses Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method
Income tax on other comprehensive income 7
Total comprehensive income Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest
GROUP
1/1-30/9/20
4,472,003 (4,310,423)
1/1-30/9/19
*unreviewed *unreviewed
7,050,379 (6,516,857)
161,580
(175,301) (61,038)
8,368 (3,519)
533,522
(168,598) (58,049)
6,409 589
(69,910)
3,215 (61,069) (3,803)
313,873
6,771 (34,302)
(131,567)
25,267
3,622 289,964 (83,593)
COMPANY
1/1-30/9/20
2,793,573 (2,825,130)
1/1-30/9/19
5,230,091 (4,933,288)
(31,557)
296,803
(16,998) (12,970)
(30,883) (29,383)
1,624 1,631
(1,022) 3,861
(78,836) 259,942
5,800 10,400
(46,893)
(16,639)
0 (119,929)
26,920
0 253,703 (70,910)
(4,737)
(304)
0 0
(111,037)
206,067
(93,009)
182,793
(106,980)
207,650
(93,009)
182,793
(4,057)
(1,583)
0
0
(0.96) (0.97)
(0.96) (0.97)
(163)
(179)
(16)
35
1.88 1.87 1.88 1.87
(1)
496 33 0
(323)
528
(107,268)
208,027
(4,092)
(1,432)
(0.84) 1.65
(0.84) 1.65
(0.84) 1.65
(0.84) 1.65
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
The notes on pages 8 - 43 are an integral part of these interim condensed Financial Statements of the Company and the Group.
Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 th September 2020
In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")
Continued operations
Operating results
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit / (loss)
Distribution expenses Administrative expenses Other income
Other Gain/(loss)
Profit / (loss) from operations
Finance income
Finance costs
Share of profit / (loss) in associates Profit / (loss) before tax Income taxes
Profit / (loss) after tax from continued operations
Discontinued operations
Loss after tax from discontinued operations Profit / (loss) after tax
GROUP
1/7-30/9/20
1/7-30/9/19
1/7-30/9/20
1/7-30/9/19
1,638,578 (1,496,950)
141,628
(62,424)
(21,865)
3,320
3,174
63,833
531
(7,633)
*unreviewed *unreviewed
2,477,514 (2,313,737)
163,777
(60,236)
(18,579)
607
2,631
88,200
1,963 (10,134)
2,066 58,797 (14,517)
2,054 82,083 (23,161)
1,021,938 (969,762)
1,798,931 (1,727,462)
52,176
71,469
(5,545) (3,730)
(10,255) (8,981)
848 511
3,800 3,760
41,024 63,029
362 1,527
(3,139)
(4,005)
0 38,247 (9,415)
0 60,551 (17,281)
(4,186) 40,094
(304) 58,618
0
0
28,832 43,270
Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest
Earnings/(Losses) per share basic (in €)
From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations Earnings/(Losses) per share diluted (in €)
From continued operations
From continued and discontinued operations
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Subsidiary Share Capital increase expenses Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method
Income tax on other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest
43,496 (3,402)
59,197 (579)
0.40 0.39
0.40 0.39
(53)
(206)
29 13
0.54 0.53 0.54 0.53
0 478
(135)
0
(217)
343
43,323
59,391
(3,446)
(430)
0.26 0.39 0.26 0.39
0.26 0.39 0.26 0.39
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
The notes on pages 8 - 43 are an integral part of these interim condensed Financial Statements of the Company and the Group.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 15:38:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
