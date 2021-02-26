Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Revised Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 – Reviewed

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS THAT HAVE BEEN ADOPTED BY THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 FOR THE GROUP AND THE COMPANY "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A."

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES SA

G.E.MI. 272801000

(Ex Prefecture of Attica Registration Nr 1482/06/Β/86/26) Headquarters: Irodou Attikou 12Α, 151 24 Maroussi Attica

C O N T E N T S

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th

September 2020 ......................................................................................................................................................... 3

Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30th September 2020 ............................................................ 5

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 30th September 2020 .............................. 6

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the period ended 30th September 2020 .......................................... 7

Notes to the Financial Statements ........................................................................................................................... 8

1. General Information ........................................................................................................................................... 8

2. Basis of Financial Statements Preparation & Adoption of New and Revised International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRSs) ....................................................................................................................................... 8

3. Operating Segments ........................................................................................................................................ 11

4. Revenue ............................................................................................................................................................ 15

5. Changes in Inventories / Cost of Sales .......................................................................................................... 15

6. Finance Costs .................................................................................................................................................... 16

7. Income Tax Expenses ....................................................................................................................................... 16

8. Earnings/(Losses) per Share ............................................................................................................................. 17

9. Dividends ........................................................................................................................................................... 17

10. Goodwill ........................................................................................................................................................ 18

11. Other Intangible Assets ................................................................................................................................ 19

12. Property, Plant and Equipment .................................................................................................................. 20

13. Investments in Subsidiaries and Associates ............................................................................................... 21

14. Other Financial Assets .................................................................................................................................. 25

15. Assets Classified as Held for Sale ................................................................................................................ 25

16. Borrowings ..................................................................................................................................................... 26

17. Leases ............................................................................................................................................................ 29

18. Other Non-Current Liabilities ....................................................................................................................... 30

19. Share Capital ................................................................................................................................................ 30

20. Reserves ......................................................................................................................................................... 30

21. Retained Earnings ......................................................................................................................................... 32

22. Establishment/Acquisition of Subsidiaries/Associates .............................................................................. 32

23. Contingent Liabilities/Commitments .......................................................................................................... 37

24. Related Party Transactions .......................................................................................................................... 38

25. Management of Financial Risks .................................................................................................................. 39

26. Events after the Reporting Period ............................................................................................................... 43

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th September 2020

In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")

Continued operations Operating results

Note

Revenue 4 Cost of Sales

Gross Profit / (loss)

Distribution expenses Administrative expenses Other income

Other Gain/(loss)

Profit / (loss) from operations

Finance income

Finance costs 6 Share of profit / (loss) in associates

Profit / (loss) before tax

Income taxes 7

Profit / (loss) after tax from continued operations

Discontinued operations

Loss after tax from discontinued operations Profit / (loss) after tax

Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest

Earnings/(Losses) per share basic (in €) 8 From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations

Earnings/(Losses) per share diluted (in €) 8 From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Subsidiary Share Capital increase expenses Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method

Income tax on other comprehensive income 7

Total comprehensive incomeAttributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest

GROUP

1/1-30/9/20

4,472,003 (4,310,423)

1/1-30/9/19

*unreviewed*unreviewed

7,050,379 (6,516,857)

161,580

(175,301) (61,038)

8,368 (3,519)

533,522

(168,598) (58,049)

6,409 589

(69,910)

3,215 (61,069) (3,803)

313,873

6,771 (34,302)

(131,567)

25,267

3,622 289,964 (83,593)

(106,300) 206,371

COMPANY

1/1-30/9/20

2,793,573 (2,825,130)

1/1-30/9/19

5,230,091 (4,933,288)

(31,557)

296,803

(16,998) (12,970)

(30,883) (29,383)

1,624 1,631

(1,022) 3,861

(78,836) 259,942

5,800 10,400

(46,893)

(16,639)

0 (119,929)

26,920

0 253,703 (70,910)

(93,009) 182,793

(4,737)

(304)

0 0

(111,037) 206,067 (93,009) 182,793

(106,980) 207,650 (93,009) 182,793 (4,057) (1,583) 0 0

(0.96) (0.97)

(0.96) (0.97)

(163)

(179)

(16)

35

1.88 1.87 1.88 1.87

(1)

496 33 0

(323)

528

(111,360) 206,595

(107,268) 208,027 (4,092) (1,432)

(0.84) 1.65

(0.84) 1.65

(0.84) 1.65

(0.84) 1.65

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

(93,009) 182,793

(93,009) 182,793 0 0

The notes on pages 8 - 43 are an integral part of these interim condensed Financial Statements of the Company and the Group.

Condensed Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th September 2020

In 000's Euros (except for "earnings per share")

Continued operations

Operating results

Revenue

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit / (loss)

Distribution expenses Administrative expenses Other income

Other Gain/(loss)

Profit / (loss) from operations

Finance income

Finance costs

Share of profit / (loss) in associates Profit / (loss) before tax Income taxes

Profit / (loss) after tax from continued operations

Discontinued operations

Loss after tax from discontinued operations Profit / (loss) after tax

GROUP

COMPANY

1/7-30/9/20

1/7-30/9/19

1/7-30/9/20

1/7-30/9/19

1,638,578 (1,496,950)

141,628

(62,424)

(21,865)

3,320

3,174

63,833

531

(7,633)

*unreviewed*unreviewed

2,477,514 (2,313,737)

163,777

(60,236)

(18,579)

607

2,631

88,200

1,963 (10,134)

2,066 58,797 (14,517)

2,054 82,083 (23,161)

44,280 58,922

1,021,938 (969,762)

1,798,931 (1,727,462)

52,176

71,469

(5,545) (3,730)

(10,255) (8,981)

848 511

3,800 3,760

41,024 63,029

362 1,527

(3,139)

(4,005)

0 38,247 (9,415)

0 60,551 (17,281)

28,832 43,270

(4,186) 40,094

(304) 58,618

0

0

28,832 43,270

Attributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest

Earnings/(Losses) per share basic (in €)

From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations Earnings/(Losses) per share diluted (in €)

From continued operations

From continued and discontinued operations

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Subsidiary Share Capital increase expenses Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of associates accounted for using the equity method

Income tax on other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive incomeAttributable to Company Shareholders Non-controlling interest

43,496 (3,402) 59,197 (579)

0.40 0.39

0.40 0.39

(53)

(206)

29 13

0.54 0.53 0.54 0.53

0 478

(135)

0

(217)

343

39,877 58,961

43,323 59,391 (3,446) (430)

28,832 0 43,270 0

0.26 0.39 0.26 0.39

0.26 0.39 0.26 0.39

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

28,832 43,270

28,832 43,270 0 0

The notes on pages 8 - 43 are an integral part of these interim condensed Financial Statements of the Company and the Group.