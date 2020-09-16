Log in
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)

09/16/2020 | 03:25am EDT

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that in accordance with the Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007 it was informed by OPTIMA BANK S.A. that the latter effected stock exchange transactions as follows:

Date

Transaction Type

Volume

Financial Instrument

Value (in EUR)

15/09/2020

Sale

4,203

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

47,936.99

15/09/2020

Purchase

4,959

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

56,487.33

15/09/2020

Purchase

47

Stock Future MOH SEP 2020

53,348.00

15/09/2020

Purchase

2

Stock Future MOH DEC 2020

2,320.00

15/09/2020

Sale

63

Stock Future MOH DEC 2020

71,894.80

OPTIMA BANK S.A. executed the above-mentioned stock exchange transactions in its capacity as market maker in the Derivatives market of the Futures Contracts of the common stock of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

The above stock exchange acknowledgements on OPTIMA BANK S.A. behalf to the Company and the subsequent announcement of the Company to the Capital Market Competent Authorities, are made because Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a Non-Executive member of the Board of OPTIMA BANK S.A. and at the same time he is an Executive member of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a person obliged to acknowledge his stock exchange transactions with subject the shares issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

Maroussi, 16 September 2020

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 5 992 M 7 096 M 7 096 M
Net income 2020 -19,8 M -23,4 M -23,4 M
Net Debt 2020 640 M 758 M 758 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,8x
Yield 2020 6,94%
Capitalization 1 275 M 1 511 M 1 510 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 319
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Ioannis Nikolaos Kosmadakis Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Demosthenes N. Vardinoyannis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.-44.13%1 511
CHEVRON CORPORATION-36.64%142 566
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-19.97%6 832
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-43.37%5 531
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-38.30%4 274
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-57.23%3 491
