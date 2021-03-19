Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Announcement of the Final Yield and Interest Rate of the Bonds of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE INVESTMENT PUBLIC OF THE FINAL YIELD AND THE INTEREST RATE OF

THE BONDS OF "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A."

"Alpha Bank S.A." and "Piraeus Bank", in their capacity as Joint Coordinators and Bookrunners of the Public Offer for the Issue of a Common Bond Loan and the admission of the bonds of the company "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A." (the "Company") to trading in the category of Fixed Income Securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange, following the completion of the Public Offer on 19.03.2021, announce, in accordance with article 17 par. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, that 200,000 dematerialized common, bearer bonds of the Company with a nominal value of €1,000 each (the "Bonds") have been placed and as a result funds of €200 mil. have been raised.

Total valid demand from investors that participated in the Public Offer was €1,019.31 mil., resulting in oversubscription of the Issue by 5.1 times.

The offer price of the Bonds is at par, namely €1,000 each. Final yield has been set at 1.90% and Bonds' interest rate at 1.90% per annum.

The Bonds were allocated as follows: a) 147,000 Bonds (73.5% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Retail Investors and b) 53,000 Bonds (26.5% of the total number of Bonds to be issued) were allocated to Professional Investors.

Athens, 19 March 2021