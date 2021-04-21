Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Full Year Financial Report 2020 (L 3556/2007)

Pursuant to the provisions of article 4 paragraph 2 item c of Law 3556/2007 we hereby declare that to the best of our knowledge:
A. The single and consolidated financial statements of "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A." (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, truly present the assets, the liabilities, the shareholders' equity and the statement of comprehensive income of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, and
The Board of Directors' annual report truly presents the course, the performance and the position of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, including the description of the most important risks and uncertainties they are facing.
Maroussi, April 19th, 2021
The Chairman of the BoD
The Vice Chairman
The Deputy Managing Director
and Managing Director
and Chief Financial Officer
VARDIS J. VARDINOYANNIS
IOANNIS V. VARDINOYANNIS
PETROS T. TZANNETAKIS
I.D. No K 011385/1982
I.D. No AH 567603/2009
I.D. No R 591984/1994
DIRECTORS' REPORT
(ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 4 OF THE LAW 3556/2007)
ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
"MΟΤΟR ΟIL (HΕLLΑS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.Α."
AND THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE GROUP
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
(01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020)
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The Group financial figures for the fiscal year 2020 compared to the fiscal year 2019 are presented hereunder:
Variation
Amounts in thousand Euros
Turnover (Sales)
Less: Cost of Sales (before depreciation & amortization)
Includes government grants amortization Euro 775 thousand for 2020 and Euro 931 thousand for 2019.
2020
2
On the financial figures presented above we hereby note the following:
1. Turnover (Sales)
In principle, the turnover increase or decrease of oil refining and trading companies is mainly a combination of the following factors:
Volume of Sales
Crude Oil and Petroleum Product Prices, and
Euro / US Dollar parity.
The industrial activity (refining) concerns sales of products produced in the refinery of the parent company while the trading activity concerns sales generated as a result of imports of finished products from the international market and their subsequent resale to customers in the domestic market and abroad. The Group has the flexibility to take full advantage of the favorable market conditions in the oil sector, whenever these arise, and it is in a position to respond to any exceptional or unpredictable conditions meeting the demand in the domestic and the international market with imports of products.
The breakdown of Group turnover by geographical market (Domestic - Foreign) and type of activity (Refining - Trading) as well as sales category in Metric Tons-Euros is presented hereunder:
