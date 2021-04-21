Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Full Year Financial Report 2020 (L 3556/2007)

04/21/2021 | 10:36am EDT
ANNUAL

FINANCIAL

REPORT

(ACCORDING TO L. 3556/2007)

APRIL 2021

FOR THE PERIOD 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2020

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

DECLARATION OF THE BoD REPRESENTATIVES

DIRECTORS' REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT (L.4548/2018)

ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

G.E.MI. 272801000

Prefecture of Attica Registration Nr 1482/06/Β/86/26

Headquarters: Irodou Attikou 12Α, 151 24 Maroussi Attica

DECLARATION OF THE REPRESENTATIVES

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

"MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A."

Pursuant to the provisions of article 4 paragraph 2 item c of Law 3556/2007 we hereby declare that to the best of our knowledge:

A. The single and consolidated financial statements of "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A." (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, truly present the assets, the liabilities, the shareholders' equity and the statement of comprehensive income of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, and

  1. The Board of Directors' annual report truly presents the course, the performance and the position of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, including the description of the most important risks and uncertainties they are facing.

Maroussi, April 19th, 2021

The Chairman of the BoD

The Vice Chairman

The Deputy Managing Director

and Managing Director

and Chief Financial Officer

VARDIS J. VARDINOYANNIS

IOANNIS V. VARDINOYANNIS

PETROS T. TZANNETAKIS

I.D. No K 011385/1982

I.D. No AH 567603/2009

I.D. No R 591984/1994

DIRECTORS' REPORT

D I R E C T O R S´ R E P O R T

(ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 4 OF THE LAW 3556/2007)

ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

"MΟΤΟR ΟIL (HΕLLΑS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.Α."

AND THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE GROUP

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

(01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020)

  1. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Group financial figures for the fiscal year 2020 compared to the fiscal year 2019 are presented hereunder:

Variation

Amounts in thousand Euros

Turnover (Sales)

Less: Cost of Sales (before depreciation & amortization)

Gross Profit (before depreciation & amortization)

Less: Selling Expenses (before depreciation & amortization)

Less: Administrative Expenses (before depreciation & amortization)

2020 2019

6,120,439 9,372,543

5,766,983 8,640,523

353,456 732,020

179,851 182,820

75,060 77,756

Amount%

(3,252,104) (34.70)%

(2,873,540) (33.26)%

(378,564) (51.71)%

(2,969) (1.62)%

(2,696) (3.47)%

Plus: Other Income

12,982

10,375

2,607

25.13%

Plus (Less): Other Gains / (Losses)

(25,141)

(7,867)

(17,274)

219.58%

Earnings/(Losses) before Interest, Tax,

86,386

473,952

(387,567)

(81.77)%

Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) *

Plus: Financial Income

5,013

8,751

(3,738)

(42.72)%

Less: Financial Expenses

87,634

47,316

40,318

85.21%

Plus: Investment Income / share of profits (losses)

3,205

2,752

453

16.46%

in associates

Earnings/(Losses) before

6,970

438,139

(431,169)

(98.41)%

Depreciation/Amortization and Tax

Less: Depreciation & Amortization

143,089

134,708

8,381

6.22%

Earnings/(Losses) before Tax (EBT)

(136,119)

303,431

(439,550)

(144.86)%

(Plus)/Less: Income Tax

(23,795)

79,197

(102,992)

(130.05)%

Earnings/(Losses) after Tax (EAT)

(112,324)

224,234

(336,558)

(150.09)%

  1. Includes government grants amortization Euro 775 thousand for 2020 and Euro 931 thousand for 2019.

2020

1

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The respective Company financial figures for the fiscal year 2020 compared to the fiscal year 2019 are presented hereunder:

Variation

Amounts in thousand Euros

2020

2019

Amount

%

Turnover (Sales)

Less: Cost of Sales (before depreciation & amortization)

Gross Profit (before depreciation & amortization)

Less: Selling Expenses (before depreciation & amortization)

Less: Administrative Expenses (before depreciation & amortization)

3,909,360 6,936,469

3,816,243 6,523,295

93,117 413,174

22,392 16,121

36,940 39,663

(3,027,109) (43.64)%

(2,707,052) (41.50)%

(320,057) (77.46)%

6,271 38.90%

(2,723) (6.87)%

Plus: Other Income

2,264

2,381

(117)

(4.91)%

Plus (Less): Other Gains / (Losses)

(32,934)

(164)

(32,770)

19,981.71%

Earnings/(Losses) before Interest, Tax,

3,115

359,607

(356,668)

(99.18)%

Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) *

Plus: Financial Income

6,218

11,877

(5,659)

(47.65)%

Less: Financial Expenses

64,588

22,648

41,940

185.18%

Earnings/(Losses) before

(55,255)

348,836

(404,091)

(115.84)%

Depreciation/Amortization and Tax

Less: Depreciation & Amortization

80,774

80,171

603

0.75%

Earnings/(Losses) before Tax (EBT)

(136,029)

268,665

(404,694)

(150.63)%

(Plus)/Less: Income Tax

(23,434)

63,142

(86,576)

(137.11)%

Earnings/(Losses) after Tax (EAT)

(112,595)

205,523

(318,118)

(154.78)%

  1. Includes government grants amortization Euro 775 thousand for 2020 and Euro 931 thousand for 2019.

2020

2

DIRECTORS' REPORT

On the financial figures presented above we hereby note the following:

1. Turnover (Sales)

In principle, the turnover increase or decrease of oil refining and trading companies is mainly a combination of the following factors:

  1. Volume of Sales
  2. Crude Oil and Petroleum Product Prices, and
  3. Euro / US Dollar parity.

The industrial activity (refining) concerns sales of products produced in the refinery of the parent company while the trading activity concerns sales generated as a result of imports of finished products from the international market and their subsequent resale to customers in the domestic market and abroad. The Group has the flexibility to take full advantage of the favorable market conditions in the oil sector, whenever these arise, and it is in a position to respond to any exceptional or unpredictable conditions meeting the demand in the domestic and the international market with imports of products.

The breakdown of Group turnover by geographical market (Domestic - Foreign) and type of activity (Refining - Trading) as well as sales category in Metric Tons-Euros is presented hereunder:

Metric Tons

Amounts in Thousand Euros

Geographical Market and

2019

Variation

2019

Type of Activity

2020

%

2020

Variation %

Foreign

Refining/Fuels

9,091,206

9,405,963

(3.35)%

2,486,401

4,192,879

(40.70)%

Refining/Lubricants

261,593

264,974

(1.28)%

149,532

172,939

(13.53)%

Trading/Fuels etc.

531,263

601,145

(11.62)%

242,409

353,219

(31.37)%

Total Foreign Sales

9,884,062

10,272,082

(3.78)%

2,878,342

4,719,037

(39.01)%

Domestic

Refining/Fuels

1,479,768

1,671,090

(11.45)%

599,891

969,832

(38.14)%

Refining/Lubricants

83,383

102,309

(18.50)%

53,851

72,941

(26.17)%

Trading/Fuels etc.

1,691,064

1,688,954

0.12%

2,067,615

2,552,757

(19.00)%

Total Domestic Sales

3,254,215

3,462,353

(6.01)%

2,721,357

3,595,530

(24.31)%

Bunkering

Refining/Fuels

584,643

987,026

(40.77)%

184,482

476,370

(61.27)%

Refining/Lubricants

13,445

15,644

(14.06)%

15,039

17,897

(15.97)%

Trading/Fuels etc.

199,884

767,751

(73.96)%

85,409

371,522

(77.01)%

Total Bunkering Sales

797,972

1,770,421

(54.93)%

284,930

865,789

(67.09)%

Rendering of Services

-

-

235,810

192,187

22.70%

Total Sales

13,936,249

15,504,856

(10.12)%

6,120,439

9,372,543

(34.70)%

2020

3

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


