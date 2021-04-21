Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Full Year Financial Report 2020 (L 3556/2007)

The Board of Directors' annual report truly presents the course, the performance and the position of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, including the description of the most important risks and uncertainties they are facing.

A. The single and consolidated financial statements of "MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A." (the Company) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards, truly present the assets, the liabilities, the shareholders' equity and the statement of comprehensive income of the Company and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements taken as a total, and

Pursuant to the provisions of article 4 paragraph 2 item c of Law 3556/2007 we hereby declare that to the best of our knowledge:

The Group financial figures for the fiscal year 2020 compared to the fiscal year 2019 are presented hereunder:

The respective Company financial figures for the fiscal year 2020 compared to the fiscal year 2019 are presented hereunder:

DIRECTORS' REPORT

On the financial figures presented above we hereby note the following:

1. Turnover (Sales)

In principle, the turnover increase or decrease of oil refining and trading companies is mainly a combination of the following factors:

Volume of Sales Crude Oil and Petroleum Product Prices, and Euro / US Dollar parity.

The industrial activity (refining) concerns sales of products produced in the refinery of the parent company while the trading activity concerns sales generated as a result of imports of finished products from the international market and their subsequent resale to customers in the domestic market and abroad. The Group has the flexibility to take full advantage of the favorable market conditions in the oil sector, whenever these arise, and it is in a position to respond to any exceptional or unpredictable conditions meeting the demand in the domestic and the international market with imports of products.

The breakdown of Group turnover by geographical market (Domestic - Foreign) and type of activity (Refining - Trading) as well as sales category in Metric Tons-Euros is presented hereunder:

Metric Tons Amounts in Thousand Euros Geographical Market and 2019 Variation 2019 Type of Activity 2020 % 2020 Variation % Foreign Refining/Fuels 9,091,206 9,405,963 (3.35)% 2,486,401 4,192,879 (40.70)% Refining/Lubricants 261,593 264,974 (1.28)% 149,532 172,939 (13.53)% Trading/Fuels etc. 531,263 601,145 (11.62)% 242,409 353,219 (31.37)% Total Foreign Sales 9,884,062 10,272,082 (3.78)% 2,878,342 4,719,037 (39.01)% Domestic Refining/Fuels 1,479,768 1,671,090 (11.45)% 599,891 969,832 (38.14)% Refining/Lubricants 83,383 102,309 (18.50)% 53,851 72,941 (26.17)% Trading/Fuels etc. 1,691,064 1,688,954 0.12% 2,067,615 2,552,757 (19.00)% Total Domestic Sales 3,254,215 3,462,353 (6.01)% 2,721,357 3,595,530 (24.31)% Bunkering Refining/Fuels 584,643 987,026 (40.77)% 184,482 476,370 (61.27)% Refining/Lubricants 13,445 15,644 (14.06)% 15,039 17,897 (15.97)% Trading/Fuels etc. 199,884 767,751 (73.96)% 85,409 371,522 (77.01)% Total Bunkering Sales 797,972 1,770,421 (54.93)% 284,930 865,789 (67.09)% Rendering of Services - - 235,810 192,187 22.70% Total Sales 13,936,249 15,504,856 (10.12)% 6,120,439 9,372,543 (34.70)%

