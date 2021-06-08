Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)

06/08/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that in accordance with the Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007 it was informed by OPTIMA BANK S.A. that the latter effected stock exchange transactions as follows:

Date

Transaction Type

Volume

Financial Instrument

Value (in EUR)

07/06/2021

Sale

394

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

5,772.10

07/06/2021

Purchase

380

ΜΟΗ (Common Stock)

5,567.00

The above stock exchange acknowledgements on OPTIMA BANK S.A. behalf to the Company and the subsequent announcement of the Company to the Capital Market Competent Authorities, are made because Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a Non-Executive member of the Board of OPTIMA BANK S.A. and at the same time he is an Executive member of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a person obliged to acknowledge his stock exchange transactions with subject the securities issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

Maroussi, 8 June 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
03:49aMOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
06/07REGULATED INFORMATION (REGULATION EU : Acknowledgement of Transaction)
PU
06/04MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
06/03MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Clarifications regarding the Annual Ordin..
PU
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
06/02MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BAN..
PU
06/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Release Date of Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
06/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Decision to resume share buyback purchase..
PU
06/01REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/01REGULATED INFORMATION (REGULATION EU : Acknowledgement of Transaction)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 618 M 9 279 M 9 279 M
Net income 2021 177 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2021 1 017 M 1 238 M 1 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,05x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 1 603 M 1 956 M 1 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 258
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,82 €
Last Close Price 14,51 €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Antonios Theohari Theocharis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.22.97%1 956
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA41.27%9 510
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.18.33%7 309
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION39.88%5 804
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED18.18%5 163
GS HOLDINGS CORP.26.23%4 024