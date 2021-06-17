Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Stock Exchange Transactions of OPTIMA BANK S.A. (Regulated Information Law 3556/2007)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that in accordance with the Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007 it was informed by OPTIMA BANK S.A. that the latter effected stock exchange transactions as follows:

Date Transaction Type Volume Financial Instrument Value (in EUR) 16/06/2021 Sale 2,444 ΜΟΗ (Common Stock) 35,840.15 16/06/2021 Purchase 9,589 ΜΟΗ (Common Stock) 140,987.97 16/06/2021 Purchase 57 Stock Future MOH JUN 2021 83,797.00 16/06/2021 Sale 27 Stock Future MOH JUN 2021 39,703.00 16/06/2021 Sale 89 Stock Future MOH SEP 2021 131,751.80 16/06/2021 Sale 8 MOH Bond (MOH B1) 8,040.00

OPTIMA BANK S.A. executed the above-mentioned stock exchange transactions in its capacity as market maker:

of the Futures Contracts of the common stock of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. and

of the Bonds issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

The above stock exchange acknowledgements on OPTIMA BANK S.A. behalf to the Company and the subsequent announcement of the Company to the Capital Market Competent Authorities, are made because Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a Non-Executive member of the Board of OPTIMA BANK S.A. and at the same time he is an Executive member of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. Mr. Petros Tzannetakis is a person obliged to acknowledge his stock exchange transactions with subject the securities issued by MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. (article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014).

Maroussi, 17 June 2021

The Board of Directors