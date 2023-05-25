Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : support for the Amygdaleza forest nursery is strengthened for the conservation of Greek biodiversity.

With the vision of protecting the natural environment and biodiversity as well as sustainable business operation and development, Motor Oil in October 2021, started the substantial support of the Center for Processing, Control and Certification of Forest Reproductive Material of the General Directorate of Forests and Forest Environment of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, in Amygdaleza, Attica.

In this direction, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed on 19 May between YPEN and Motor Oil, by Mr Evangelos Gountoufas, Head of the General Directorate of Forests and Forest Environment and Mr Ioannis Kosmadakis, Deputy Managing Director of the company, to strengthen the support of the Forest Nursery of the Attica Forestry Directorate in Amygdaleza. The main objectives of the cooperation are to increase the production of planting material to meet the needs of the National Reforestation Plan that will be implemented in the coming years and, along with the creation of a sufficient supply of plants for the implementation of other projects for the restoration of degraded forest ecosystems, the cultivation and conservation of trees of Greek biodiversity and the further contribution of the nursery to the seeding of rare Mediterranean species.

At the same time, the cooperation includes the modernization of the nursery with the necessary logistical equipment and the provision of suitable collaborators who will be employed to achieve the purpose of the project.

The Head of the General Directorate of Forests and Forest Environment, Mr Evangelos Gountoufas, said: "It is a great pleasure for us to accept such partnerships and initiatives as the one of the Motor Oil Group. The extension of our partnership, which started in October 2021, confirms that we are both interested in effectively developing the National Reforestation Plan and through it the restoration of our forests, starting from the base of the pyramid, which is the seeds and seedlings. Motor Oil's support, once again, gives us the motivation to set even greater goals while keeping the protection of our country's natural heritage as an absolute priority of our state.".

Mr. Ioannis Kosmadakis, Deputy CEO of Motor Oil pointed out: "Two years ago we laid the foundations for our own substantial contribution to the future of our country's forest wealth. Today, we are taking our support for the Amygdaleza nursery one step further, aiming to preserve Greek biodiversity. Our aim is for this partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Energy to be strengthened and become a model of best practices in environmental upgrading and sustainability.".

Motor Oil is committed to contributing in every way to both immediate and long-term sustainable development goals. The Group, in cooperation with competent bodies and the local communities where it operates, implements a comprehensive strategy that focuses on the preservation and protection of the natural environment and the effects of climate change. This is the context of the Group's agreement with the YPEN, which in fact follows the Group's adoption of the Amygdaleza linter, with the aim of supporting the processing, control and certification center for forest propagating material in Amygdaleza.