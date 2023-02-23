Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:18:05 2023-02-22 am EST
24.10 EUR   -3.45%
02/15Regulated Information (regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction)
PU
02/08Regulated Information In The Context Of Regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
02/08Regulated Information In The Context Of Regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transactions
PU
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : supports the MdMGR delegation to Turkey and Syria

02/23/2023 | 02:43am EST
23 Feb 2023
Motor Oil supports the MdMGR delegation to Turkey and Syria

With the initiative and support of Motor Oil Group, the Greek delegation of Médecins du monde make their trip to the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.

Aiming at the support of our earthquake-stricken fellow human beings, a team of doctors of multiple specialties will assist in the needs for the healing of wounds.

Focusing on people.

#frontida

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 07:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 765 M 17 823 M 17 823 M
Net income 2022 951 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net Debt 2022 1 441 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,87x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 2 643 M 2 810 M 2 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 681
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Panayotis J. Constantaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.10.45%2 810
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.44%18 193
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.24%16 391
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION1.70%10 593
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.10.78%8 809
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.0.65%6 819