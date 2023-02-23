Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : supports the MdMGR delegation to Turkey and Syria
Motor Oil supports the MdMGR delegation to Turkey and Syria
With the initiative and support of Motor Oil Group, the Greek delegation of Médecins du monde make their trip to the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey and Syria.
Aiming at the support of our earthquake-stricken fellow human beings, a team of doctors of multiple specialties will assist in the needs for the healing of wounds.
Focusing on people.
#frontida
