MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

04/01/2021 | 04:30am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 31 March 2021 it effected purchases of 11,000 Company shares of total value EUR 150,487.92 (average price per share: EUR 13.68).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company (including the shares acquired in the context of the previous buy back program by virtue of the decision of the Annual General Assembly dated 6 June 2018) equals 256,204 corresponding to 0.23% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 11.12 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 1 April 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
