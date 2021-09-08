Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

09/08/2021 | 02:42am EDT
08 Sep 2021
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 7 September 2021 it effected purchases of 11,000 Company shares of total value EUR 149,520.00 (average price per share: EUR 13.593).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 315,324 corresponding to 0.28% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 11.825 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 8 September 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 348 M 9 886 M 9 886 M
Net income 2021 191 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 1 131 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 7,48%
Capitalization 1 496 M 1 771 M 1 771 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 927
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,53 €
Average target price 17,80 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Antonios Theohari Theocharis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.14.66%1 771
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.22%14 340
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA30.21%8 350
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.19.82%7 318
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED33.33%5 644
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION18.88%4 934