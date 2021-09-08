Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

08 Sep 2021

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 7 September 2021 it effected purchases of 11,000 Company shares of total value EUR 149,520.00 (average price per share: EUR 13.593).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 315,324 corresponding to 0.28% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 11.825 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 8 September 2021

The Board of Directors