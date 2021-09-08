08 Sep 2021
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 7 September 2021 it effected purchases of 11,000 Company shares of total value EUR 149,520.00 (average price per share: EUR 13.593).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 315,324 corresponding to 0.28% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 11.825 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.
Maroussi, 8 September 2021
The Board of Directors
Disclaimer
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 06:41:06 UTC.