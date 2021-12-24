Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

12/24/2021 | 06:27am EST
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 23 December 2021 it effected purchases of 498 Company shares of total value EUR 6,787.74 (average price per share: EUR 13.63).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 557,958 corresponding to 0.50% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 12.61 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 24 December 2021

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
