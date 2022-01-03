Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 31 December 2021 it effected purchases of 5,550 Company shares of total value EUR 76,029.50 (average price per share: EUR 13.699).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 583,138 corresponding to 0.53% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 12.652 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 3 January 2022

The Board of Directors