    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 5 January 2022 it effected purchases of 131 Company shares of total value EUR 1,818.28 (average price per share: EUR 13.88).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 590,720 corresponding to 0.53% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 12.67 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 7 January 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
