  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05/30 10:11:42 am EDT
16.35 EUR   +0.62%
10:09aREGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
05/27REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
05/26MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Release Date of Q1 2022 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 27 May 2022 it effected purchases of 11,451 Company shares of total value EUR 185,532.05 (average price per share: EUR 16,202).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 944,250 corresponding to 0.85% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 13.521 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 30 May 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 892 M 12 740 M 12 740 M
Net income 2022 214 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 605 M 648 M 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 1 791 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 990
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,25 €
Average target price 18,32 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.18.18%1 919
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.72%15 941
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION52.07%11 128
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.19.00%8 176
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-5.30%7 053
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-15.64%4 304