Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 27 May 2022 it effected purchases of 11,451 Company shares of total value EUR 185,532.05 (average price per share: EUR 16,202).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 944,250 corresponding to 0.85% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 13.521 per share. The purchases of own Company shares are effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 30 May 2022

The Board of Directors