    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-07-20 am EDT
17.37 EUR   +0.99%
REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

07/20/2022 | 03:44am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 19 July 2022 it effected purchases of 7,000 Company shares of total value EUR 118,785 (average price per share: EUR 16.9693).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 785,910 corresponding to 0.71% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 13.67 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 20 July 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
