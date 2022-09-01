Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:48 2022-09-01 am EDT
18.74 EUR   -0.53%
REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
08/30MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Report on the completion during the period 24.03.2021 until 30.06.2022 of the Use of the Funds raised from the issuance of the EUR 200 million Common Bond Loan
PU
08/30MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Group to acquire ELIN VERD
PU
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

09/01/2022 | 03:41am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 31 August 2022 it effected purchases of 7,500 Company shares of total value EUR 141,375.00 (average price per share: EUR 18.85).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 877,719 corresponding to 0.79% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 14.001 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 1 September 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 263 M 16 379 M 16 379 M
Net income 2022 579 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2022 1 402 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 2 073 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 975
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,84 €
Average target price 22,68 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.37.02%2 088
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.4.15%16 748
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION63.21%11 601
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-17.76%8 130
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.27.68%8 036
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.132.71%4 971