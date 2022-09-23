Advanced search
2022-09-22
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

09/23/2022
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on September 22nd, 2022 it effected purchases of 22,000 Company shares of total value EUR 355,160.00 (average price per share: EUR 16.144).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,023,871 corresponding to 0.92% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 14.378 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 23 September 2022

The Board of Directors


Financials
Sales 2022 16 263 M 15 966 M 15 966 M
Net income 2022 579 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2022 1 402 M 1 376 M 1 376 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,06%
Capitalization 1 758 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 49,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,00 €
Average target price 22,68 €
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.16.36%1 726
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.2.88%16 467
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION54.09%11 332
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-21.98%7 550
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.18.49%7 263
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.106.22%4 774