Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on September 23rd, 2022 it effected purchases of 8,500 Company shares of total value EUR 133,715.00 (average price per share: EUR 15.731).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,032,371 corresponding to 0.93% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 14.389 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 26 September 2022

The Board of Directors