Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on October 18th, 2022 it effected purchases of 20,899 Company shares of total value EUR 356,725.07 (average price per share: EUR 17.069).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,310,652 corresponding to 1.18% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 14.816 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 19 October 2022

The Board of Directors