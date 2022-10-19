Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-10-18 am EDT
17.18 EUR   +2.26%
03:03aRegulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/17Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/13Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

10/19/2022 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on October 18th, 2022 it effected purchases of 20,899 Company shares of total value EUR 356,725.07 (average price per share: EUR 17.069).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,310,652 corresponding to 1.18% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 14.816 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 19 October 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 07:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
03:03aRegulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/17Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/13Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/11Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/11Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries : The new company of the Motor Oil Group with signifi..
PU
10/06Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
10/04Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
09/30Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
09/28Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
09/26Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 550 M 14 294 M 14 294 M
Net income 2022 763 M 750 M 750 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,50x
Yield 2022 8,12%
Capitalization 1 888 M 1 854 M 1 854 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 17,18 €
Average target price 22,62 €
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.24.95%1 854
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.39%17 171
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION72.03%12 588
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-27.17%6 638
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.10.66%6 505
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.132.38%5 314