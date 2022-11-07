Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
2022-11-04
17.90 EUR   +1.13%
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

11/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 4th, 2022 it effected purchases of 7,000 Company shares of total value EUR 123,770.00 (average price per share: EUR 17.681).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,511,797 corresponding to 1.36% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 15.157 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 7 November 2022

The Board of Directors


Financials
Sales 2022 14 550 M 14 423 M 14 423 M
Net income 2022 763 M 756 M 756 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,60x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 1 967 M 1 950 M 1 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 621
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.30.18%1 950
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.9.44%17 516
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION92.74%13 681
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-15.25%8 363
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.13.55%6 738
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.177.33%6 331