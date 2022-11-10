Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on November 9th, 2022 it effected purchases of 4,800 Company shares of total value EUR 86,733.00 (average price per share: EUR 18.069).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,540,117 corresponding to 1.39% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 15.210 per share. The purchases of the above Company shares were effected through the ATHEX Member PIRAEUS SECURITIES.

Maroussi, 10 November 2022

The Board of Directors