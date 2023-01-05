Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on January 4th,2023 it effected purchases of 26,790 Company shares of total value EUR 604,981.40 (average price per share: EUR 22.582).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,994,492 corresponding to 1.80% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 16.360 per share.

Maroussi, 5 January 2023

The Board of Directors