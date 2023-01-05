Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2023-01-04 am EST
22.56 EUR   +0.18%
01/05/2023 | 03:08am EST
PU
01/03Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
2022Regulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

01/05/2023 | 03:08am EST
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on January 4th,2023 it effected purchases of 26,790 Company shares of total value EUR 604,981.40 (average price per share: EUR 22.582).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 1,994,492 corresponding to 1.80% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 16.360 per share.

Maroussi, 5 January 2023

The Board of Directors


Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 08:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 919 M 17 946 M 17 946 M
Net income 2022 816 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2022 1 473 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,68x
Yield 2022 6,93%
Capitalization 2 474 M 2 624 M 2 624 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 681
Free-Float 48,9%
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,56 €
Average target price 24,60 €
Spread / Average Target 9,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammad Abdul Latif Al Omair President & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
