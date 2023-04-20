Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
04/20/2023 | 02:54am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on April 19, 2023 it effected purchases of 9,600 Company shares of total value EUR 216,776.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.581).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,326,295 corresponding to 2.10% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.225 per share.
