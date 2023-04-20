Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on April 19, 2023 it effected purchases of 9,600 Company shares of total value EUR 216,776.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.581).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,326,295 corresponding to 2.10% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.225 per share.

Maroussi, 20 April 2023

The Board of Directors