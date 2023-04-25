Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 24 April 2023 it effected purchases of 8,000 Company shares of total value EUR 176,872.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.109).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,343,195 corresponding to 2.12% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.262 per share.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 07:07:01 UTC.