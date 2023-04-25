Regulated Information: Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)

MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on 24 April 2023 it effected purchases of 8,000 Company shares of total value EUR 176,872.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.109).

The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,343,195 corresponding to 2.12% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.262 per share.

Maroussi, 25 April 2023

The Board of Directors