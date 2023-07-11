MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. hereby announces that on July 10, 2023 it effected purchases of 5,900 Company shares of total value EUR 131,096.00 (average price per share: EUR 22.220).
The aggregate number of treasury stock in possession of the Company equals 2,191,746 corresponding to 1.98% of its share capital. The average price of the own shares purchased by the Company equals EUR 17.498 per share.
Maroussi, 11 July 2023
The Board of Directors
