Regulated Information (Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction)

It is hereby announced that on October 13th, 2021 Mrs Charikleia Thanopoulou, wife of Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos, purchased 1,000 shares of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. of total value EURO 14,371.47.

Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos is a member of the Audit Committee (third person) of the Company.

The above announcement is issued pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014.

Maroussi, October 15th, 2021

The Board of Directors