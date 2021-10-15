Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Regulated Information (Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction)

10/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
It is hereby announced that on October 13th, 2021 Mrs Charikleia Thanopoulou, wife of Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos, purchased 1,000 shares of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. of total value EURO 14,371.47.

Mr. Konstantinos Thanopoulos is a member of the Audit Committee (third person) of the Company.

The above announcement is issued pursuant to article 19 of the Regulation EU 596/2014.

Maroussi, October 15th, 2021

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 407 M 9 757 M 9 757 M
Net income 2021 230 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2021 1 112 M 1 291 M 1 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
Yield 2021 6,69%
Capitalization 1 569 M 1 817 M 1 821 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 927
Free-Float 49,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Antonios Theohari Theocharis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.20.25%1 817
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.8.09%14 488
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA54.71%9 689
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.42.07%8 437
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION42.40%5 910
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED15.76%5 524