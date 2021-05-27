Log in
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

05/27/2021 | 05:37am EDT
It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, John V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected stock exchange transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Purchase of 3,000 shares of total value Euro 40,080.00 on 26 May 2021.

Maroussi 27 May 2021

The Board of Directors

Financials
Sales 2021 7 174 M 8 747 M 8 747 M
Net income 2021 177 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2021 1 014 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,33x
Yield 2021 5,93%
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 802 M 1 798 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 258
Free-Float 49,6%
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,43 €
Last Close Price 13,35 €
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Antonios Theohari Theocharis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.13.14%1 802
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA32.99%8 912
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.14.93%7 112
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION27.85%5 304
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED18.18%5 179
GS HOLDINGS CORP.24.77%3 956