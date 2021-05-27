Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, John V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected stock exchange transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:
Purchase of 3,000 shares of total value Euro 40,080.00 on 26 May 2021.
Maroussi 27 May 2021
The Board of Directors
