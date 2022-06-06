Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/03 03:14:05 pm BST
17.82 EUR   +2.53%
08:02aREGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT OF REGULATION EU 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/02REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT OF REGULATION EU 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S A : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. to be held on June 22nd, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

06/06/2022 | 08:02am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, Yannis V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected stock exchange transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Purchase of 3,000 shares of total value Euro 52,840.00 on 3 June 2022.

Maroussi 6 June 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
08:02aREGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/02REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/01MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of..
PU
05/31REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
05/30MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Termination of share buyback program - Decision of ..
PU
05/30REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
05/27REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
05/26MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Release Date of Q1 2022 Financial Results
PU
05/25REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
05/23REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 17/6/2020)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 13 709 M 14 693 M 11 747 M
Net income 2022 214 M 230 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 605 M 648 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 1 964 M 2 105 M 1 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 990
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,82 €
Average target price 19,24 €
Spread / Average Target 7,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.29.60%2 105
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.35%15 732
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION61.20%11 795
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.22.74%8 198
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.80%7 286
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-13.41%4 333