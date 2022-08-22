Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction
08/22/2022 | 04:16am EDT
It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, Yannis V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected stock exchange transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:
Purchase of 4,000 shares of total value Euro 71,445.00 on 19 August 2022.
