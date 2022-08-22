Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

08/22/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, Yannis V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected stock exchange transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Purchase of 4,000 shares of total value Euro 71,445.00 on 19 August 2022.

Maroussi 22 August 2022

The Board of Directors


Disclaimer

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 08:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
04:16aREGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
08/18MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Release Date of H1 2022 Financial Results
PU
08/17MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Update regarding the special permission pursuant to..
PU
08/10MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Invitation to extraordinary general assembly
PU
08/04MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Special permission of the Board of MOTOR OIL (HELLA..
PU
08/03MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Announcement of Regulated Information in the contex..
PU
08/02REGULATED INFORMATION IN THE CONTEXT : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
08/01REGULATED INFORMATION : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
08/01REGULATED INFORMATION : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
07/28MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES : Announcement of Regulated Information in the contex..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 136 M 15 197 M 15 197 M
Net income 2022 579 M 581 M 581 M
Net Debt 2022 1 801 M 1 809 M 1 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,42%
Capitalization 1 981 M 1 989 M 1 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 975
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,00 €
Average target price 21,44 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Theofanis Christou Voutsaras Executive Director, GM-Administration & HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.30.91%1 989
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.97%16 641
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION61.35%11 417
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-8.12%9 051
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.21.04%7 710
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.111.72%4 521