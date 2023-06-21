Advanced search
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04:28:51 2023-06-21 am EDT
24.90 EUR    0.00%
04:25aRegulated Information In The Context Of Regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
06/20Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S A : Payment of Dividend Remainder for the Fiscal Year 2022
PU
06/19Regulated Information : Acknowledgement of Transactions
PU
Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

06/21/2023 | 04:25am EDT
It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, Yannis V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected an Over-The-Counter (OTC) transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Purchase of 110,000 shares of total value Euro 2,714,800 on 19 June 2023.

Maroussi 21 June 2023

The Board of Directors


Financials
Sales 2023 13 263 M 14 465 M 14 465 M
Net income 2023 416 M 454 M 454 M
Net Debt 2023 1 712 M 1 868 M 1 868 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 6,36%
Capitalization 2 700 M 2 945 M 2 945 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 2 808
Free-Float 48,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,90 €
Average target price 25,71 €
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Panayotis J. Constantaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.14.12%2 945
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA3.05%18 875
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.-43.93%10 315
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION-11.35%8 846
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-4.67%5 922
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.-3.57%5 870
