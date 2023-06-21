Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction

It is announced that Motor Oil Holdings Ltd (related legal entity with Messrs. Vardis J. Vardinoyannis, Yannis V. Vardinoyannis and Petros T. Tzannetakis - respectively Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A.) effected an Over-The-Counter (OTC) transaction with subject MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) S.A. shares as follows:

Purchase of 110,000 shares of total value Euro 2,714,800 on 19 June 2023.

Maroussi 21 June 2023

The Board of Directors