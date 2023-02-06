Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOH   GRS426003000

MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.

(MOH)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  05:20:18 2023-02-06 am EST
22.36 EUR   -1.76%
05:20aRegulated Information In The Context Of Regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction (Correct Repetition)
PU
04:40aRegulated Information In The Context Of Regulation Eu 596/2014 : Acknowledgement of Transaction
PU
03:10aRegulated Information : Purchases of own shares (Decision of AGM 30/6/2022)
PU
Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction (Correct Repetition)

02/06/2023 | 05:20am EST
It is announced that on February 3rd, 2023 DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY sold 104,000 MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. shares of total value EUR 2,311,095.52.

DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY is a legal entity related with Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis, Non-Executive Board member of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A., who is under the obligation to acknowledge his transactions on Company securities pursuant to the article 19 of the Regulation (EU)

596/2014.

Maroussi 6 February 2023

The Board of Directors


Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 16 765 M 18 193 M 18 193 M
Net income 2022 951 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
Net Debt 2022 1 441 M 1 564 M 1 564 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,71x
Yield 2022 6,98%
Capitalization 2 496 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 681
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Motor Oil Hellas Corinth Refineries S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 22,76 €
Average target price 26,37 €
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Vardi Vardinoyannis Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Petros Tzenibei Tzannetakis CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis Chairman
Nikos Giannakakis Chief Information Officer & General Manager-IT
Panayotis J. Constantaras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.4.31%2 709
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.6.71%18 240
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-1.87%16 855
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION2.43%10 669
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.6.19%8 762
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.0.33%6 995