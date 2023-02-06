Regulated Information in the Context of Regulation EU 596/2014: Acknowledgement of Transaction (Correct Repetition)
02/06/2023 | 05:20am EST
It is announced that on February 3rd, 2023 DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY sold 104,000 MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A. shares of total value EUR 2,311,095.52.
DOSON INVESTMENTS COMPANY is a legal entity related with Mr. Nikolaos Th. Vardinoyannis, Non-Executive Board member of MOTOR OIL (HELLAS) CORINTH REFINERIES S.A., who is under the obligation to acknowledge his transactions on Company securities pursuant to the article 19 of the Regulation (EU)
