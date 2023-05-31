Thalis Environmental Services S.A.: New landmark project for the environmental upgrading of the Region of Crete

The new waste treatment plant (WTP) and landfill site of Amari was inaugurated on Monday 29 May, property of ESDAK (Association of Solid Waste Management of Crete), which was implemented by Thalis Environmental Services S.A., a Motor Oil Group company. The new plant is a major step in Crete's transition to a circular economy.

This is a flagship project that contributes significantly to the environmental upgrading of the Regional Unit of Rethymnon, as well as to the achievement of the objectives of the PESDA of the Region of Crete. A project designed and built by Thalis, using the latest technological solutions. At the same time, the project is fully aligned with the company's vision to be a reliable ally for sustainable development and a pioneer of the circular economy, leading the way for the next day of transition to a circular model that fuels progress while respecting the environment.

The organic material will be processed using the dry anaerobic digestion method in continuous flow reactors, while the biogas produced will be used as energy for electricity production in a 999kW unit that will be fed into the grid of ΗΕDNO. With this project and in combination with the promotion of source separation, the Regional Unit of Rethymnon follows a new path of compliance with European and Greek legislation regarding municipal waste management, while covering the needs of 85 thousand residents.

Regarding the new project, Thalis Executive Vice President & General Manager Waste Management of Motor Oil, Mr Dimitrios Kontaxis said: «This is an emblematic investment, which is expected to upgrade the environment of Rethymnon. Withthecompletionoftheprojectanewcycleinwastemanagementbeginswiththeproductionofaddedvalue. The next steps require expanded cooperation at regional and national level and closer cooperation between the public and private sectors with the aim of upgrading the WTP into a Recycling Recovery Facility, the development of separate source separation systems and ensuring the energy neutrality of the infrastructure. In the new chapter that is opening and bringing us closer to the circular economy, our Group aspires to play a leading role.».

From her scope, the General Manager of Thalis, Mrs. Theodosia Bandouvas-Papazisi said:

«Today we inaugurate a landmark project for the local community of Crete. With the completion of the project, the problem of waste management in the Rethymnon Region is solved for a period of at least 10 years, while at the same time we contribute significantly to the local economy through the creation of 44 new full-time and highly skilled jobs. At Thalis, we envision a sustainable future, made tangible through great projects, with the strength and confidence of the Motor Oil Group.».

Watch here a video presentation of the project.