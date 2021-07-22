Log in
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Latest Part Smart Tech Sheet: Alternator Clutch Pulley Failure

07/22/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Get Part Smart with our latest Tech Sheet!

This month's Tech Sheet covers alternator clutch pulleys. When a vehicle has a loud, constant squealing noise while driving, it is essential to check both the belt and tensioner. If the belt and tensioner are both good, the issue may lie with the alternator pulley.

Download the PDF Here

Disclaimer

MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 593 M - -
Net income 2022 33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 66,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 458 M 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,04 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
