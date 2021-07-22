Latest Part Smart Tech Sheet: Alternator Clutch Pulley Failure

Get Part Smart with our latest Tech Sheet!
This month's Tech Sheet covers alternator clutch pulleys. When a vehicle has a loud, constant squealing noise while driving, it is essential to check both the belt and tensioner. If the belt and tensioner are both good, the issue may lie with the alternator pulley.
Download the PDF Here
Disclaimer
MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 21:47:10 UTC.