MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K

Net sales increased 31 percent to a record $486.4 million from $372.7 million a year earlier. Net sales included $13.3 million in core revenue compared with $12.8 million in the prior-year period, due to a realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers with expected future sales benefits as product mix changes.

Net debt was $122.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared with $120.6 million at September 30, 2021 - reflecting share buy backs, working capital, including inventory increases to support business growth, and strategic investments designed to address potential supply chain disruptions.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 million for the fiscal 2022 third quarter.

EBITDA for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $11.9 million. EBITDA was impacted by $6.4 million of non-cash items, as well by $4.9 million in cash items from the transitory cost pressures related to supply chain disruptions. For the comparable prior-year period, EBITDA was $18.8 million, favorably impacted by $8.1 million of non-cash items, particularly related to foreign exchange items and unfavorably impacted by $5.7 million of cash expenses - primarily related to the company's successful new brake caliper product line expansion, as detailed in Exhibit 5.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2022 third quarter increased 34.4 percent to $32.6 million from $24.2 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2022 thirdquarter was 20.1 percent compared with 19.8 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was impacted by 2.5 percent by the aforementioned non-cash items and 2.7 percent by the transitory supply chain disruptions that affected net income, as detailed in Exhibit 3.

Net income for the prior-year third quarter was impacted favorably by $6.1 million of non-cash items, or $0.31 per diluted share, including a non-cash gain from the foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts of $12.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share on a pre-tax basis. Cash impacts to net income for the prior-year period totaled $4.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, due to brake caliper start-up costs, product relocation expenses related to the expansion in Mexico, and other costs associated with COVID-19.

Net income for the fiscal 2022 third quarter was $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, a year ago. Net income was impacted by approximately $4.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, of non-cash items - including core and finished goods premium amortization, revaluation of cores on customer shelves, and share-based compensation, as detailed in Exhibit 1. The company also incurred an impact of approximately $3.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, due to increased shipping rates, higher relative tariffs, and other transitory cost pressures related to supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19. Freight surcharges and price increases to offset these expenses are expected to take effect in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 to mitigate these headwinds.

Net sales for the fiscal 2022 third quarter increased 32 percent to a record $161.8 million from $122.6 million in the prior-year period - reflecting the success of our strategic growth initiatives, growth across all product lines, and continued tailwinds in the automotive aftermarket parts industry.

"Our business is strong. We have numerous multi-year strategic growth initiatives underway, including our growth strategy in the electric vehicle market. As the EV market continues to gain momentum, we will benefit from increased demand for battery power emulation, testing and development of inverters, electric motors, and high-speed battery-charging station applications offered by our wholly owned D&V subsidiary," Joffe added.

"While industry dynamics remain positive, we continue to operate in a challenging supply chain environment. We have taken concrete measures to mitigate increases in freight rates, inflationary costs, and wage increases by implementing freight surcharges and price increases. We expect these initiatives to be in effect in the fiscal first quarter ending June 30, 2022. In addition to these measures, we have resumed production in Malaysia -- allowing for elimination of the temporary higher tariff expenses incurred during recent months due to necessary outsourcing of production to countries subject to higher import tariffs. Lastly, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our employees. It is a testament of our employees' commitment that more than 93 percent globally have been vaccinated, helping mitigate operational risk," Joffe said.

"We delivered record net sales for the quarter and nine months despite continued global supply chain constraints. This is indicative of the strategic success of our organic growth initiatives and sustainable industry tailwinds from an aging car fleet, driving continuously greater demand for parts replacement. We achieved growth across all product categories and increased momentum in our emerging brake caliper business," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

EBITDA of $11.9 million, which was impacted by $6.4 million of non-cash items and $4.9 million of transitory cost pressures related to the aforementioned supply chain disruptions. EBITDA in the prior-year period was $18.8 million.

Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with $8.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share a year ago. Net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2022 was impacted by $4.8 million of non-cash items, or $0.25 per diluted share, and $3.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, due to transitory cost pressures related to supply chain disruptions.

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 9, 2022 - Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today reported results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Record net sales up 32 percent for the quarter and 31 percent for nine months

EBITDA for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period was $33.6 million. EBITDA was impacted by $19.9 million of non-cash items, as well as the impact of $14.2 million primarily from transitory cost pressures related to supply chain disruptions. For the comparable prior-year period, EBITDA was $49.3 million, favorably impacted by $9.3 million of non-cash items, particularly due to foreign exchange items, and unfavorably impacted by $10.6 million of cash items, primarily related to the company's successful new brake caliper product line expansion, and other costs associated with COVID-19, as detailed in Exhibit 5.

Gross Profit for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period increased 19.1 percent to $92.1 million from $77.4 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period was 18.9 percent compared with 20.8 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 was impacted by 2.6 percent of non-cash items and 3.1 percent, primarily by the transitory supply chain disruptions that affected net income, as detailed in Exhibit 4.

Net income for the prior-year nine months was impacted favorably by $7.0 million of non-cash items, or $0.36 per diluted share. Cash impacts to net income for the prior-year period totaled $8.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, due to brake caliper start-up costs, product relocation expenses related to the expansion in Mexico, and other costs associated with COVID-19.

Net income for the fiscal 2022 nine-month period was $7.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared with net income of $20.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, a year ago. Net income was impacted by approximately $14.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, of non-cash items - including core and finished goods premium amortization, revaluation of cores on customer shelves, share-based compensation, and foreign exchange impacts, as detailed in Exhibit 2. The company also incurred an impact of approximately $10.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, from supply chain disruptions, brake caliper start-up costs, and other product relocation expenses related to the expansion in Mexico. The start-up costs related to the expansion in Mexico, primarily brake calipers, were realized during the six months ended September 30, 2021, and no costs were incurred during the fiscal 2022 third quarter. In addition, results for the nine-month period were impacted by other transitory cost pressures related to supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19.

- Net cash used in operating activities was $22.2 million during the nine months ended December 31, 2021, reflecting working capital, including inventory increases to support business growth and strategic investments designed to address potential supply chain disruptions.





Use of Non-GAAP Measure





This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to its corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these measures.





MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 161,810,000 $ 122,568,000 $ 486,392,000 $ 372,654,000 Cost of goods sold 129,235,000 98,327,000 394,295,000 295,300,000 Gross profit 32,575,000 24,241,000 92,097,000 77,354,000 Operating expenses: General and administrative 14,605,000 14,005,000 41,556,000 38,210,000 Sales and marketing 6,274,000 4,698,000 17,162,000 13,224,000 Research and development 2,635,000 2,100,000 7,631,000 6,014,000 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts 385,000 (12,455,000 ) 1,769,000 (21,257,000 ) Total operating expenses 23,899,000 8,348,000 68,118,000 36,191,000 Operating income 8,676,000 15,893,000 23,979,000 41,163,000 Interest expense, net 3,949,000 4,051,000 11,510,000 12,074,000 Income before income tax expense 4,727,000 11,842,000 12,469,000 29,089,000 Income tax expense 1,588,000 3,373,000 4,786,000 8,448,000 Net income $ 3,139,000 $ 8,469,000 $ 7,683,000 $ 20,641,000 Basic net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.09 Diluted net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 1.07 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,184,339 19,053,232 19,124,824 19,016,302 Diluted 19,544,174 19,436,793 19,604,780 19,333,758





MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,769,000 $ 15,523,000 Short-term investments 2,212,000 1,652,000 Accounts receivable - net 57,691,000 63,122,000 Inventory 358,738,000 302,913,000 Contract assets 26,609,000 26,940,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,743,000 12,706,000 Total current assets 464,762,000 422,856,000 Plant and equipment - net 50,636,000 53,854,000 Operating lease assets 82,029,000 71,513,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 20,255,000 19,381,000 Long-term contract assets 311,756,000 270,213,000 Goodwill and intangible assets - net 7,341,000 8,534,000 Other assets 1,501,000 1,531,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 938,280,000 $ 847,882,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 149,314,000 $ 152,735,000 Customer finished goods returns accrual 37,333,000 31,524,000 Contract liabilities 40,190,000 41,072,000 Revolving loan 113,000,000 84,000,000 Other current liabilities 6,708,000 6,683,000 Operating lease liabilities 6,444,000 6,439,000 Current portion of term loan 3,670,000 3,678,000 Total current liabilities 356,659,000 326,131,000 Term loan, less current portion 13,951,000 16,786,000 Long-term contract liabilities 165,599,000 125,223,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 75,000 73,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 82,287,000 70,551,000 Other liabilities 6,589,000 7,973,000 Total liabilities 625,160,000 546,737,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,100,298 and 19,045,386 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 191,000 190,000 Additional paid-in capital 225,319,000 223,058,000 Retained earnings 93,276,000 85,593,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,666,000 ) (7,696,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 313,120,000 301,145,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 938,280,000 $ 847,882,000





Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures





To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.





The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.





Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

$

Per Share

$

Per Share GAAP net income $ 3,139,000 $ 0.16 $ 8,469,000 $ 0.44 Non-cash items impacting net income Core and finished goods premium amortization and new business return accruals $ 3,146,000 $ 0.16 $ 1,528,000 $ 0.08 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 846,000 0.04 1,304,000 0.07 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 2,030,000 0.10 1,542,000 0.08 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts 385,000 0.02 (12,455,000 ) (0.64 ) Tax effect (a) (1,602,000 ) (0.08 ) 2,020,000 0.10 Total non-cash items impacting net income $ 4,805,000 $ 0.25 $ (6,061,000 ) $ (0.31 ) Cash items impacting net income Impact of tariffs $ - $ - $ (688,000 ) $ (0.04 ) New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (b) - - 4,550,000 0.23 Supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19 (c) 4,935,000 0.25 1,933,000 0.10 Tax effect (a) (1,234,000 ) (0.06 ) (1,449,000 ) (0.07 ) Total cash items impacting net income $ 3,701,000 $ 0.19 $ 4,346,000 $ 0.22





(a) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.

(b) For the three-months ended December 31, 2020, consists of $4,217,000 included in cost of goods sold and $333,000 included in operating expenses.

(c) For the three-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $4,344,000 impacting gross profit and $591,000 included in operating expenses.

For the three-months ended December 31, 2020, consists of of $1,375,000 impacting gross profit and $558,000 included in operating expenses.





Items Impacting Net Income for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020







Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

$

Per Share

$

Per Share GAAP net income $ 7,683,000 $ 0.39 $ 20,641,000 $ 1.07 Non-cash items impacting net income Core and finished goods premium amortization and new business return accruals $ 9,013,000 $ 0.46 $ 4,576,000 $ 0.24 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 3,517,000 0.18 3,580,000 0.19 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 5,554,000 0.28 3,778,000 0.20 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts 1,769,000 0.09 (21,257,000 ) (1.10 ) Tax effect (a) (4,963,000 ) (0.25 ) 2,331,000 0.12 Total non-cash items impacting net income $ 14,890,000 $ 0.76 $ (6,992,000 ) $ (0.36 ) Cash items impacting net income Impact of tariffs $ - $ - $ (3,535,000 ) $ (0.18 ) New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (b) 3,067,000 0.16 12,564,000 0.65 Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers (4,862,000 ) (0.25 ) (4,391,000 ) (0.23 ) Supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19 (c) 16,257,000 0.83 6,276,000 0.32 Tax effect (a) (3,616,000 ) (0.18 ) (2,729,000 ) (0.14 ) Total cash items impacting net income $ 10,846,000 $ 0.55 $ 8,185,000 $ 0.42





(a) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate.

(b) For the nine-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $2,744,000 included in cost of goods sold and $323,000 included in operating expenses.

For the nine-months ended December 31, 2020, consists of $11,572,000 included in cost of goods sold and $992,000 included in operating expenses.

(c) For the nine-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $14,557,000 impacting gross profit and $1,700,000 included in operating expenses.

For the nine-months ended December 31, 2020, consists of $4,748,000 impacting gross profit and $1,528,000 included in operating expenses.





Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020







Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

$

Gross Margin

$

Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 32,575,000 20.1 % $ 24,241,000 19.8 % Non-cash items impacting gross profit Core and finished goods premium amortization and new business return accruals $ 3,146,000 1.9 % $ 1,528,000 1.2 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 846,000 0.5 % 1,304,000 1.1 % Total non-cash items impacting gross profit $ 3,992,000 2.5 % $ 2,832,000 2.3 % Cash items impacting gross profit Impact of tariffs $ - - $ (688,000 ) -0.6 % New product line start-up costs and transition expenses - - 4,217,000 3.4 % Supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19 4,344,000 2.7 % 1,375,000 1.1 % Total cash items impacting gross profit $ 4,344,000 2.7 % $ 4,904,000 4.0 %





Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020

$

Gross Margin

$ Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 92,097,000 18.9 % $ 77,354,000 20.8 % Non-cash items impacting gross profit Core and finished goods premium amortization and new business return accruals $ 9,013,000 1.9 % $ 4,576,000 1.2 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves…………………………… 3,517,000 0.7 % 3,580,000 1.0 % Total non-cash items impacting gross profit $ 12,530,000 2.6 % $ 8,156,000 2.2 % Cash items impacting gross profit Impact of tariffs $ - - $ (3,535,000 ) -0.9 % New product line start-up costs and transition expenses 2,744,000 0.6 % 11,572,000 3.1 % Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers (a) (4,862,000 ) -0.5 % (4,391,000 ) -0.5 % Supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19 14,557,000 3.0 % 4,748,000 1.3 % Total cash items impacting gross profit $ 12,439,000 3.1 % $ 8,394,000 2.9 %





(a) gross margin reflecting impact to net sales and cost of goods sold





Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020





Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 3,139,000 $ 8,469,000 $ 7,683,000 $ 20,641,000 Interest expense, net 3,949,000 4,051,000 11,510,000 12,074,000 Income tax expense 1,588,000 3,373,000 4,786,000 8,448,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,227,000 2,857,000 9,591,000 8,090,000 EBITDA $ 11,903,000 $ 18,750,000 $ 33,570,000 $ 49,253,000 Non-cash items impacting EBITDA Core and finished goods premium amortization and new business return accruals $ 3,146,000 $ 1,528,000 $ 9,013,000 $ 4,576,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 846,000 1,304,000 3,517,000 3,580,000 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 2,030,000 1,542,000 5,554,000 3,778,000 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts 385,000 (12,455,000 ) 1,769,000 (21,257,000 ) Total non-cash items impacting EBITDA $ 6,407,000 $ (8,081,000 ) $ 19,853,000 $ (9,323,000 ) Cash items impacting EBITDA Impact of tariffs $ - $ (688,000 ) $ - $ (3,535,000 ) New product line start-up costs and transition expenses (a) - 4,421,000 2,836,000 12,235,000 Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers - - (4,862,000 ) (4,391,000 ) Supply chain disruptions and costs related to COVID-19 4,935,000 1,933,000 16,257,000 6,276,000 Total cash items impacting EBITDA $ 4,935,000 $ 5,666,000 $ 14,231,000 $ 10,585,000





(a) Excludes depreciation, which is included in the depreciation and amortization line item.



