  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
8.610 USD   -1.71%
08:31aMotorcar Parts of America Adds Newer Model Coverage for Brake Pads and Rotors
BU
02/13Roth MKM Adjusts Motorcar Parts of America's Price Target to $16 From $22, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/09MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorcar Parts of America Adds Newer Model Coverage for Brake Pads and Rotors

03/15/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced it has added more than 100 new late model vehicle part number applications to its catalog in the last four months, providing coverage for more than 40 million vehicles.

The new part numbers are available to the professional installer market through the company’s Quality-Built and Quality-Built Black Series brands Powered by MPA.

“We embrace a culture of providing customer solutions by meeting the strong demand for non-discretionary products and moving quickly to develop, catalog, and distribute new part numbers,” said Rick Mochulsky, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Motorcar Parts of America.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2022 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 676 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -144x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,61 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Director
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-27.40%168
DENSO CORPORATION9.41%39 820
APTIV PLC21.34%30 617
CONTINENTAL AG27.15%15 259
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.69%14 996
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.48%14 906