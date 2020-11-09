Motorcar Parts of America : Investor Presentation

This presentation and any question and answer period or other communications afterwards may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operation and business of the company made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. These risks are detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to differ materially.