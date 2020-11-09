Log in
Motorcar Parts of America : Investor Presentation

11/09/2020 | 02:22pm EST

Investor Presentation - November 2020

"The Global Leader for Parts and Solutions That Move Our World Today and Tomorrow"

Safe Harbor Statement

1

This presentation and any question and answer period or other communications afterwards may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operation and business of the company made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. These risks are detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to differ materially.

Overview

2

Premier supplier of non-discretionary automotive aftermarket hard parts

25,000+ retail and traditional aftermarket outlets in the U.S. and Canada

33,000+ SKUs in multiple categories

Premier supplier of non-discretionaryheavy-duty hard parts

Cutting-edge testing and diagnostic technology for internal combustion and electrification

Top-tier manufacturer of next generation alternator and starter testers

Supplier of cutting-edge diagnostic equipment serving a global electric vehicle market

Electric vehicle power train and inverter technology portfolio

Fully integrated and scalable global supply chain

Globally positioned manufacturing and distribution centers support continued growth

Long-standing customer relationships

National retailers, traditional aftermarket outlets and OES suppliers

Industry Leading Management Team

Top-tier Supplier of Non-Discretionary Automotive Replacement Parts

3

**

**

**

**

$2.7 Billion Market*

$900 Million Market*

$545 Million Market*

$350 Million Market*

Emerging Product Offerings

$1.1 Billion Market*

$4.9 Billion Market*

Sources:

1.The Lang Aftermarket Annual 2018

2.PWC Product Diligence Report and MPA Estimate 3.AutoCare Fact Book 2018

4.Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Market 2017-2021 Report by Technavio

$3.45 Billion Market*

$500 Million Market*

* Estimates at consumer sales level

** Estimates based upon annualized unit shipment

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 19:21:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 549 M - -
Net income 2021 21,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 012
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 16,08 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Selwyn H. Joffe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-27.01%306
DENSO CORPORATION0.95%36 613
APTIV PLC10.01%28 212
CONTINENTAL AG-19.26%22 126
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.3.28%19 164
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-9.18%19 127
