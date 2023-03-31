Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPAA   US6200711009

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.

(MPAA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
7.440 USD   +0.13%
05:18pMotorcar Parts Of America : LOS ANGELES, CA – March 31, 2023 – Motorcar Parts of America Inc - Form 8-K
PU
02:10pMotorcar Parts of America Enters Strategic Convertible Note Investment Deal
MT
12:06pMotorcar Parts of America Announces Strategic Convertible Note Investment
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Motorcar Parts of America : LOS ANGELES, CA – March 31, 2023 – Motorcar Parts of America Inc - Form 8-K

03/31/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LOS ANGELES, CA - March 31, 2023 - Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

(Nasdaq: MPAA) today announcedit has entered into a note purchase investment with funds affiliated with or advised by Los Angeles-based Bison Capital Asset Management, LLC, and the sale of $32,000,000 in aggregate principal amount Convertible Notes due in 2029.

The Notes may be converted at any time by the Holder, subject to certain conditions, at a conversion price of $15.00 per share. The Company is also able to redeem the notes after three years.

"This strategic investment complements management's ongoing goals and objectives, while enhancing the company's working capital to support building sustainable shareholder value. The company not only values the investment, but also the participation of Bison's co-founder. We remain diligently focused on achieving our near- and long-term financial targets at an exciting inflection point in the company's evolution," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 10.0 percent per annum, and compound annually, payable in kind or in cash with the option to pay in arrears, commencing on April 1, 2024.

The Notes have a stated maturity of March 30, 2029, subject to earlier conversion or redemption in accordance with certain terms and conditions.

Additional information regarding the terms and conditions of the investment is available in a related Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Joffe added that Doug Trussler, partner and co-founder of Bison Capital, has agreed to serve as a member of the company's board of directors. "We appreciate Bison's considerable company and industry research and analysis during its diligence process, and we welcome Doug's contributions as a member of the board," Joffe said.

"Our investment in Motorcar Parts of America recognizes the increasing opportunities available to the company by leveraging its industry leadership, global footprint, and infrastructure. The non-discretionary automotive aftermarket parts industry is unique and vibrant, and we look forward to participating and benefiting from the company's success in the near and long term," commented Doug Trussler.

-more-
2-2-2

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company's electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train - providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2022 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #

Attachments

Disclaimer

MPA - Motorcar Parts of America Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 21:17:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
05:18pMotorcar Parts Of America : LOS ANGELES, CA – March 31, 2023 – Motorcar Parts ..
PU
02:10pMotorcar Parts of America Enters Strategic Convertible Note Investment Deal
MT
12:06pMotorcar Parts of America Announces Strategic Convertible Note Investment
BU
03/19Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MPAA) drop..
CI
03/19Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MPAA) drop..
CI
03/19Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MPAA) drop..
CI
03/19Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NasdaqGS:MPAA) drop..
CI
03/15Motorcar Parts of America Adds Newer Model Coverage for Brake Pads and Rotors
BU
02/13Roth MKM Adjusts Motorcar Parts of America's Price Target to $16 From $22, Keeps Buy Ra..
MT
02/09MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 676 M - -
Net income 2023 -1,10 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -124x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,43 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selwyn H. Joffe Director
David Sung Lee Chief Financial Officer
Uday Deshpande Chief Technology Officer
Phillip C. Gay Independent Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC.-38.70%145
DENSO CORPORATION11.80%41 229
APTIV PLC18.01%29 777
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.18.51%15 031
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.73%14 958
CONTINENTAL AG22.51%14 958
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer