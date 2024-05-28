This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

A recent series of stories in AfterMarket News shed light on Motorcar Parts of America's forward looking strategy and core values in the marketplace. One article, titled "Motorcar Parts of America's Selwyn Joffe on Core Values" features an insightful interview with MPA's Chairman, President, and CEO, Selwyn Joffe, who discusses the company's enduring strength and its commitment to excellence in the industry. [...]